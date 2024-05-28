Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Grows By 3,532.1%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 3,532.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,192,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

