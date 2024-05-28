Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Grows By 4,000.0%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Interra Copper Stock Performance
Shares of IMIMF stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Interra Copper has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.37.
Interra Copper Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interra Copper
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.