Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Increases By 1,433.3%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of ETCG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 95,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.35.
