Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Grows By 1,800.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock remained flat at $28.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Fraport has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.