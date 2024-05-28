Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Decreases By 80.9%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bruush Oral Care Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ BRSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 33,211,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,737,703. Bruush Oral Care has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

