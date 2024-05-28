Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Decreases By 80.9%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bruush Oral Care Trading Up 8.2 %
NASDAQ BRSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 33,211,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,737,703. Bruush Oral Care has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About Bruush Oral Care
