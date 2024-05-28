Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Declines By 89.9%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the April 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ BJDX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 14,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,804. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.10).
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
