Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Declines By 89.9%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the April 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ BJDX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 14,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,804. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.10).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BJDX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

