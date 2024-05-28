Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Drops By 70.7%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T Stock Down 3.5 %

About Air T

NASDAQ AIRT traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 20,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229. Air T has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

