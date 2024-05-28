Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Decreases By 66.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

AGNCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,365. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.