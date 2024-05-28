Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Increases By 1,404.5%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 1,404.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

ADTHW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,746. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

