Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Increases By 1,404.5%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 1,404.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
ADTHW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,746. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
AdTheorent Company Profile
