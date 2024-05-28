ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 26000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. The company has a market cap of C$226.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$217,257.60. 25.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

