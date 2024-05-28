Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
