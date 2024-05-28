Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senseonics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.