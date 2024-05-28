Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,744,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 352,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 466,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 238,067 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

SEEL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $398.40.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

