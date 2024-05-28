Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $495,560.81 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $495,560.81 and approximately $269.27 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,960.46 or 0.99894447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011769 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00113270 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002126 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

