Scott Posner Sells 12,500 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Terex stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. 625,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,375. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Terex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $5,525,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 235,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

