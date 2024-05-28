Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.40

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 500804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

