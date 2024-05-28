Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 482,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

