Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 67739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Company insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.