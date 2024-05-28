Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.91. Sasol shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 219,324 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Trading Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Sasol by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

