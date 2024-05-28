Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Sells $816,101.44 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 149,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,124. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ryder System by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

