Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Sells $816,101.44 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryder System Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 149,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,124. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ryder System by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
