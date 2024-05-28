RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.27. 3,431,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

