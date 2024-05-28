RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $105.66. 1,375,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,554. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.