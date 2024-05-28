Rovida Advisors Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,850,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

