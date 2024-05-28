Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.58.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of ROST opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.90. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 40.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 271.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $16,130,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.