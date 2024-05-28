Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.74

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 3482086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter worth about $6,640,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

