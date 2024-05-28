Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,427. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 396,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

