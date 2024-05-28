Robert Wares Acquires 48,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,760.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Robert Wares acquired 2,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$490.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Wares acquired 87,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$18,375.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CVE:OM traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.27. 273,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,994. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$69.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

