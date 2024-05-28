Robert John Gunn Sells 631 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total value of C$965,202.84.

Shares of FFH traded down C$10.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,558.97. 6,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,799. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$939.05 and a 1 year high of C$1,583.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,513.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,380.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

