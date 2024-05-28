Reviewing Abacus Life (ABL) & Its Rivals

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Abacus Life to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $77.62 million $9.52 million 578.00 Abacus Life Competitors $2.21 billion $277.28 million 17.70

This table compares Abacus Life and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Abacus Life’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abacus Life and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life Competitors 725 3601 3853 145 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 1.06%. Given Abacus Life’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 13.49% 21.23% 7.62%

Summary

Abacus Life rivals beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

