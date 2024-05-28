Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 310.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 832,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,855. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

