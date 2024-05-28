Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 2.2 %

MARK stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.66. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Articles

