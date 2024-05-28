Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 2.2 %
MARK stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.66. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.