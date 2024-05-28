Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the April 30th total of 872,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.
Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,084. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Reliq Health Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reliq Health Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.