Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded down $16.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $968.46. The stock had a trading volume of 89,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $945.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $916.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,071 shares of company stock valued at $52,812,907 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

