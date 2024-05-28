Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $566,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,201,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

