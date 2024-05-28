Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $566,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,201,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
