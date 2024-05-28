Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 261.3% from the April 30th total of 509,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 694,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Red Cat Trading Down 3.4 %

Red Cat stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 392,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

