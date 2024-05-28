Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 261.3% from the April 30th total of 509,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 694,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Red Cat Trading Down 3.4 %
Red Cat stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 392,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 206.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
