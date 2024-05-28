QUASA Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $202,737.46 and approximately $793.63 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,285.54 or 1.00017903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00113067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003779 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00153782 USD and is down -8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $453.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.