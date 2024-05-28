QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after buying an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $8.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $211.30.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

