PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 827,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,394,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.