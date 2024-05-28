Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

PSTG stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $62.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

