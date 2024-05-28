Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Down 1.1%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €47.55 ($51.68) and last traded at €47.73 ($51.88). Approximately 490,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,588% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.25 ($52.45).

Puma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.30. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.04.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

