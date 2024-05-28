PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) COO Sells $1,207,324.80 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Down 1.9 %

PTC stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. 757,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,234. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.99. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $177,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,043,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after buying an additional 344,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.