PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) COO Sells $1,207,324.80 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PTC Trading Down 1.9 %
PTC stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. 757,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,234. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.99. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $194.24.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PTC
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.