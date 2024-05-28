PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 887.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
UNLRY remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.08.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.