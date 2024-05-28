PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 887.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

UNLRY remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

