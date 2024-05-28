Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

