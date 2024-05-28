ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:UCYB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. 2,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

