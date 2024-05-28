Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $35.85. 5,700,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

