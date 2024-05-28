Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 38,097 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
