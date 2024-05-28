Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 27,136 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,136 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,995,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

