Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 96,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 507,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Argus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.33. 3,820,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

