Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,047 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 56,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $3,354,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $5,200,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032,585. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.