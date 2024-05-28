Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.67 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 26.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.93. 1,257,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

