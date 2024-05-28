Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 176,024 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. 363,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,337. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

